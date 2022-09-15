Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BELMONT, Wis. — Belmont School and Community Fair will return this weekend with a jampacked schedule of family friendly events.
Fair festivities begin today, with the crowning of fair royalty, and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 18.
A parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on Main Street to celebrate the 108th annual fair. Other Saturday festivities include a car show, street dance and several livestock shows.
Celebrations kick off Sunday, Sept. 18, with an antique tractor pull at 10 a.m. There will also be a horse show and remote control derby later in the day.
A complete schedule and list of events can be found online at belmont.k12.wi.us/community/belmontfair.cfm.
