Joseph Klostermann gently petted his 1,550-pound dairy beef steer, Bo, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
“It’s tough when he’s riled up because he’s not used to the fair yet,” said Joseph, 13. “It gets loud in the ring, so things like this help calm him down and ready for the show.”
Joseph and his brother Nick, 10, of Bankston, are among the many young competitors in the 4-H and FFA livestock shows at the 70th annual Dubuque County Fair. The fair kicked off Tuesday and continues through Sunday, July 30.
Recommended for you
To prepare Bo to head into the show ring, Joseph trims the hair off the animal’s spine and tail and brushes Bo’s coat.
“I get rid of any dirt or loose hairs to give him a good appearance,” he said.
In a nearby pen, Becca Sabers, 10, was applying a moisturizer to the legs of her three sheep.
“It’s to make them more poofy,” said Becca, of Sherrill.
After grooming the sheep, she guided one of them out of the pen and into the show ring, holding up the animal’s head and making sure it remained still. Then she held the sheep up on its hind legs for the judges to inspect it.
“When their legs are stretched out, that’s what the judges are looking at,” she said. “They want a big buttocks, so having them poofy makes it look nicer.”
Gerald Kremer, of Dubuque, was watching the sheep show with five of his grandchildren, waiting for his older granddaughter to show her heifer during the dairy show.
“My kids were in 4-H, showing hogs at the fair when they were young, and they’ve all grown to become farmers,” he said. “Hopefully, my grandchildren keep it going.”
He said participating in 4-H activities such as showing livestock requires kids to be responsible for the animals.
“It requires them to care for something other than themselves, and I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
Down the hill from the cattle and sheep show barns, dozens of people gathered around a miniature track where 4-H and FFA members were participating in the horse and pony show.
Piper Bergfeld, 11, finished first in her halter horse class showing Hersey, a 13-year-old horse who weighs 800 pounds.
“We ride a lot, so showcasing them at these fairs is always fun,” said Piper’s father, Steve Bergfeld, of Otter Creek, Iowa.
Joyce Cottrell, of Dubuque, walked around the animal exhibits looking at the goats, sheep and chickens with her granddaughter, Olivia, 8.
Cottrell said she and Olivia were waiting for her nephew’s turn to show his goats. Cottrell said she enjoys attending the livestock show because it typically draws a smaller crowd than other fair events.
“I’m done (at the fair) when the show’s over,” she said. “I try to stay away from the bigger crowd later in the day.”
Olivia said the goats were her favorite animal at the show.
“I like them because they are soft and fluffy,” said Olivia. “They are nice to pet.”
Joseph said Bo likely will be sold at the fair. After caring for the animal for nearly two years, Joseph said he probably will be sad once Bo is gone, but he knows there always will be more cattle to care for.
“We have other calves back at home I’ll show next year, and they get even rowdier than Bo,” he said.