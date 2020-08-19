STOCKTON, Ill. — Authorities said a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday in Jo Daviess County.
Patrick C. Hatfield, 26, of Stockton, was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday on Illinois 78, just north of Bethel Road, in rural Stockton. A press release states that Hatfield lost control of the motorcycle, which left the roadway and struck a culvert. Hatfield was thrown from the bike.