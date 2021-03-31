The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Rebecca M. Janzig, 36, of 954 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 61/151 in the area of Lake Eleanor Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
- Cody P. Richardson, 18, of 642 Fenelon Place, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Rhomberg Avenue on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Richardson assaulted Alora L. Lyons, 15, of 718 Wilson St., No. 3, on Feb. 28.