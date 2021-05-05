LANCASTER, Wis. -- Three people were injured in a crash Sunday near Lancaster.
Nicole Kauffman, 25, and Kaylea Davis, 23, both of Boscobel, and Kimberly Dewitt, 37, of Mineral Point, were taken by ambulance for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wisconsin 129 and Grant County A just outside of Lancaster. The release states that Dewitt was stopped at a stop sign on Grant County A when she started pulling onto the highway and struck a vehicle being driven by Kauffman. Davis was a passenger in Kauffman's vehicle.
Both vehicles were severely damaged. Dewitt was cited with failure to yield right of way from a stop sign, operating without insurance and violation of permit restrictions.