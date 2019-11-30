A Merry Millwork Market will be held next weekend in Dubuque’s historic warehouse district.
The two-day shopping experience is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the courtyard of the Schmid Innovation Center, 955 Washington St.
The event will feature multiple vendors selling crafts, unique gifts, clothing, food and drinks.
Santa Claus will arrive at 6 p.m. Friday for a tree-lighting ceremony. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.