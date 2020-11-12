PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College will offer a five-week winter term in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Winterim” will run from Dec. 17 through Jan. 21. The sessions aim to serve students who have longer winter breaks at home because of the pandemic, according to a press release.
Courses are being offered in algebra, astronomy, developmental psychology, world geography, natural resources conservation and world civilization II.
More information is available at nicc.edu/winterim.