Authorities said one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Dubuque.

Jay J. Loop, 73, of Dodgeville, Wis., was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.

A report states that Loop's vehicle struck a fence and a tree while traveling in the 7200 block of Jecklin Lane at 4:56 p.m.

