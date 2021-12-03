City of Dubuque officials aim to correct an error in city code that could allow for potentially unsafe conditions in older residential buildings.
The ordinance in question was intended to require the installation of interconnected smoke-alarm systems in older, multi-floor residential buildings, but under its current wording, it makes the installation of those safety measures optional.
Thursday’s scheduled meeting of the city Building Code Advisory and Appeals Board was canceled because of a lack of a quorum, but when the panel next meets, it will consider a staff-proposed amendment to the ordinance that changes the wording to ensure that smoke-alarm systems are installed in these buildings. The board’s recommendation then will go to the City Council.
The ordinance first was written in response to a fire in the German Bank building, 342 Main St., in 2001. At the time, a restaurant existed on the first floor, and apartments were in the upper stories. When a fire broke out on the first floor, a man and his dog living on the third floor were not aware of the blaze until they heard sirens in the street.
“The early warning to anybody of a fire increases the chance of life safety,” said Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Esser. “We want people alerted as soon as they can be.”
In 2009, the ordinance was passed, with the goal of requiring that older, multi-floor structures that undergo minor renovations to create upper-story housing have interconnected smoke- alarm systems that would alert residents of fires that broke out on any level.
However, Mike Belmont, assistant director of the city’s Housing and Community Development Department, said subsequent modifications to the ordinance left no requirement.
The ordinance’s current text states that residential buildings undergoing a remodeling or reconstruction “may” install interconnected smoke detectors on each level, making it optional.
Belmont said the proposed amendment removes the “may” and includes that it is required. Additionally, Belmont said the amendment changes “smoke detectors” to “smoke alarms.”
“Smoke detectors don’t necessarily warn residents when there is a fire, so we also needed to change that,” he said.
The recommended ordinance change comes as the city tries to increase residential housing options downtown through building revitalization.
In August, City Council members approved a $50,000 downtown rehabilitation grant for the renovation of a property at 1540 Central Ave. Developer Gabriel Mozena said he is in the process of installing the interconnected fire alarms.
“We don’t have anyone living in the building yet,” Mozena said. “We want to make sure we are obviously following the city ordinance.”
In November, council members approved spending $200,000 to create a pilot program that would provide forgivable loans for housing development projects along a stretch of Central Avenue.
Belmont said the ordinance is not retroactive, but he added that he is unaware of any renovated buildings without interconnected smoke-alarm systems.
If the amendment ultimately is approved, Esser said, the percentage of Dubuque buildings impacted will be small, but he believes it is an important change to help ensure residents’ safety.