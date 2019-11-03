U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in Dubuque that the health care plan she would enact if elected president would work to stimulate the economy, even as it increased the tax burden on the wealthy.
Speaking at Hempstead High School on Saturday night, the Democrat from Massachusetts placed health care at the forefront. But before her presentation, she spoke with the Telegraph Herald about her recently announced plan to expand Medicare access to everyone in the country.
“My plan shows that we can provide Medicare for all for every person in this country without raising taxes on middle class families by 1 cent,” Warren said.
Warren’s plan calls for about $52 billion in federal spending to provide a single-payer public health care provider. Private insurance companies would be eliminated.
The many Democrats challenging Warren for her party’s nomination to face Republican Donald Trump in November 2020 recently have grilled Warren on how she would accomplish the ambitious feat without raising taxes on the middle class.
Warren said the program largely would be funded through the same taxes collected for Medicare and Medicaid and employer-funded health care services.
Instead of the middle class paying more in taxes, Warren contended that the program would result in an $11 trillion cost savings for middle class families.
“That would be the equivalent of the biggest tax break in American history,” Warren said. “It would stimulate the economy by putting $11 trillion in the pockets of American families who spend it.”
Warren contended that the money not being spent by middle class families on health care would be made up by taxes on the wealthiest of Americans. She would restrict high-earning Americans from evading taxes and crack down on tax havens utilized by U.S. companies.
“It’s basically saying that big corporations and the top 1% need to make a bigger contribution so that we can help rebuild and strengthen America’s middle class,” Warren said. “And (we will) make sure that people get access to their doctors and treatment without going broke.”
About 615 people attended the event, according to organizers. Many of those who attended were hoping to hear more about Warren’s Medicare-for-all plan.
Jim Butler, of Dubuque, said he believes all Americans should have access to health care. However, he’s not sure Warren’s plan would be financially feasible.
“Everyone should have a right to medical protection,” Butler said. “I haven’t seen the details of her plan, but I want to make sure that it can be paid for.”
Kevin Mink, of Dubuque, said he is a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, but he approves of Warren’s health care plan.
“I think it’s the right way to go,” Mink said. “It makes sure no one has to break the bank to get medical care.”
Warren also touched on agriculture and its relationship with climate change. She said she has spoken with several Iowa farmers who are interested in engaging in practices that will help reduce carbon emissions and nutrient contamination, but many don’t have the financial means to do so.
“That’s where the federal government can be a good partner,” Warren said. “(We do it) by making it financially possible for farmers all across America to adopt sustainable farming practices and still be able to prosper economically.”
Warren also advocated using the country’s antitrust laws to break up “mega-farms” that force small, family farms to engage in farming practices that produce high yields but harm the environment.
Warren said her ultimate goal is to create a government that works toward helping all Americans, instead of just benefiting the wealthy.
“The country works better and better and better for a thinner slice at the top,” Warren said. “It leaves more and more people behind. America’s middle class is being hollowed out.”