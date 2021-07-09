By the time the lunch bell rang at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hills & Dales LifeTime Center in Dubuque, a dozen seniors already had found a seat and a cup of coffee.
The scene — a crowd of adults 60 and older, sitting side by side, maskless and smiling — only recently returned to the site at 3505 Stoneman Road after a prolonged, pandemic-prompted hiatus.
Hills & Dales LifeTime Senior Program resumed its in-person weekday senior meal program on July 1. The program was one of many that shifted gears during the pandemic, when in-person meals were halted and seniors were instead offered takeout boxes.
Twenty minutes before the food was served Wednesday, regulars Ray and Janet Potratz, Janet Neumeister and Leta Willman filled a table. The meal was chicken casserole with sides including broccoli slaw.
“It’s nice to see people again,” Ray Potratz said.
Willman agreed.
“We hoped we hadn’t gotten a whole year older when we saw each other,” she said.
Regulars who had been meeting almost every day for years were among the first to trickle back in.
“It’s like going to the park and having a picnic,” Ray Potratz said. “It’s nice to get together and talk to people, especially now.”
The table agreed that many come to Hills & Dales not just for the food, but also for the opportunity to socialize.
“A lot of people who don’t come probably should,” Ray Potratz said.
The pandemic was terrible and isolating, he remarked to the agreement of his tablemates.
“You couldn’t even go to church and bump into people there,” Willman said.
As the world closed down, many seniors retreated, canceling appointments and staying away from their usual haunts.
“I missed the people, you know?” Neumeister asked.
Ray Potratz said among the things he missed most were the Hills & Dales senior meals, dancing and getting coffee.
Willman, who lives at Village Cooperative of Asbury (Iowa), has been coming to the meals for at least six years. Willman said that because she lived in a senior community, she wasn’t as isolated as some of her peers.
“We didn’t have to stay hibernated in our units,” Willman said. “But we couldn’t play cards. We couldn’t play bingo. We couldn’t have guests.”
Every time she comes to the LifeTime Center, she also picks up meals for other Village residents who can’t travel to the in-person lunch.
“It’s nice having a little bit of feeling of normalcy,” Willman said.
Hills & Dales staff members weren’t sure how many people to expect back for in-person dining, but over the past few days, seated dining numbers have increased.
Combined with the number of takeout meals the program still serves each day, the program is actually reaching more seniors than it did before it had to halt in-person meals.
Billi Jo LuGrain oversees the program. Pre-pandemic, an average of 30 to 40 people would come to each in-person meal, LuGrain said.
On July 1, eight people came to eat in person. About 30 chose the carryout option.
“Now, we’re serving 16 to 20 (in person),” LuGrain said. “But we’re still serving I would say 40 to 50 meals a day. Last week when we had roast beef, it was 77.”
Many new seniors started signing up for takeout meals over the course of the pandemic.
“We had record numbers during the pandemic,” LuGrain said.
Over the 10 months that the program was only serving to-go meals, 630 more meals were served than over the course of the entire 2018-2019 year.
“We were excited,” LuGrain said. “We were busy. Hills & Dales was still very busy during COVID.”
The nonprofit organization decided it was time to bring back in-person meals based on factors such as high vaccination rates among seniors, as well as consideration of the different requirements of other services also located in the Hills & Dales Community Center, which houses the LifeTime Center, such as programs for those with disabilities and a child care program.
“We’ve been a little probably slower to reopen, but we’ve been very deliberate because we just have such a vulnerable population,” said Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher.
LuGrain said she’s hopeful that some of those new seniors might join the in-person meals.
“I think it will (pick up) the more that the seniors come out and they see other people safely coming and being able to congregate,” LuGrain said.