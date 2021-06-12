Between bites of watermelon, 8-, 9- and 10-year-old girls shrieked and hurled buckets of water at each other Friday at Shalom Spirituality Center.
“How’d we do? Did we celebrate Sister Water?” Julie Tebbe called out with a laugh.
Tebbe is the organizer of the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque’s annual Best Franciscan Friends camp.
The water games finished off the camp, during which the girls learned about “Mother Earth,” “Brother Sun” and “Sister Water” and connected with the Franciscan sisters.
Each camper was paired with a Franciscan sister for discussions, and teenage volunteers led recreational activities.
In the midst of the water fight, counselor Jamie Schmid, 17, clutched an empty bucket and called out a surrender. Schmid’s sisters Caroline and Bridget were similarly occupied.
“I think it’s really good to know about what the Sisters of St. Francis do,” Caroline said. “The (Franciscan) sisters really care about the environment and the people around them.”
Several years ago, the Schmid triplets attended the camp. Because of its impact, they have returned as volunteer counselors, Bridget said.
“These camps really help the girls shape the way they look at the world,” said Elizabeth Schmid, mother of the triplets. “As a parent, I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for them.”
On Monday, Sister Brenda Whetstone gave a presentation on prairie plants and campers planted wildflower seeds. Other camp activities include lessons on natural resources and photosynthesis.
“We align our spirituality with the care of creation,” Whetstone said. “That is important for us to teach younger children because of the climate crisis situation.”
The Franciscan sisters hope that campers will take away an understanding of connectedness and the importance of protecting the environment.
“We help the camper see that everything is connected. St. Francis was one of the first ecologists to show us that when we hurt other species, we hurt humanity,” Whetstone said. “We think it’s important the next generation understands that we don’t dominate creation — we walk side by side with creation.”
For the Franciscan sisters, it’s also an opportunity to interact with young people.
“I love being in touch with young people,” Sister Rita Goedken said after conversing with camper Gianna Wuisan. “There’s an energy and a life that they have.”
Sister Carol Hemesath loves participating in the camp. In past years, she’s formed lasting connections with girls. One former camper is still a pen pal — the two exchange handwritten letters regularly.
”For me to be able to interact with folks who are a whole different age is just such a treat for me,” Hemesath said.