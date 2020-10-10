About 200 people came together to talk about what diversity, equity and inclusion mean to them and their organizations at the second annual Race in the Heartland conference, which took place Thursday and Friday.
All sessions at the conference, coordinated by the Dubuque Human Rights Commission and other area organizations, took place via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miquel Jackson, Dubuque NAACP vice president and conference coordinator, said putting together a virtual conference is a bit more difficult since everyone has to be familiar with the technology. However, educating the community and fostering discussion about diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were important enough to figure out a way of bringing hundreds of community members together during a pandemic.
“We really did start out, and hopefully continue to be as more people continue to work with us, as a conference to show the state and the region that Dubuque has something to offer as leaders in DEI efforts,” Jackson said.
Speeches, forums and breakout sessions centered around diversity, equity and inclusion work in four content areas: education, housing, criminal justice and the workplace. Jackson added that he also made a point to have all speakers and presenters be women this year.
“It’s good to have a good representation of an underrepresented population that people don’t always listen to,” he said. “Here, you’re kind of forced to listen to all these amazing women with great things to say. It’s an awesome experience to make it happen.”
One such presenter was Manisha Paudel, who was the keynote speaker that opened the conference Friday morning. Paudel currently serves as the equity coordinator for the City of Des Moines, but she has previously worked for the City of Dubuque as a human rights specialist.
In her keynote, Paudel asked attendees to reflect on what the terms “diversity, equity and inclusion” means to them and why they want to be involved in DEI efforts and conversations. These terms means something different to everyone, she said, and just because one person believes an idea is a good step for diversity, equity and inclusion doesn’t mean everyone will agree.
As an example, she spoke about trying to organize a “diversity bus tour” while working for the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department that aimed to teach people about city government. Only 20 people showed up, five of whom were White.
“When you do your first attempt to reach out to diverse populations, you think that that’s successful, but now I look back on that and I cringe,” Paudel said. “I did not meet DEI where it was at. I tried to go for something that was beyond what was needed to be done in Davenport.”
Many organizations start, but don’t finish, the necessary work that needs to be done to create real diversity, equity and inclusion change, Paudel said. Just writing an organization DEI mission statement isn’t enough, because many different groups aren’t invited to those sort of conversations, she said.
She also stressed that doing any sort of diversity, equity and inclusion work at an organization for the benefit of social media or following a DEI “trend” also will not lead to systemic change.She said she often sees posts from companies about hiring a new staff member who’s focus is on diversity, equity and inclusion work for the organization. However, she said creating change needs to be a continuous, collaborative learning process.
“They say ‘dance like no one is watching.’ Are you going to do your DEI work like no one is watching?” Paudel said. “It cannot be that one person that does this work. And you may all have different levels of understanding, and that’s OK, but you need to know something.”