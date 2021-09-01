Dubuque Regional Humane Society seeks its fourth executive director in the past four years.
Tonya Millard retired recently after serving as executive director of the organization since 2019.
“I was planning on retiring and also just wanted to pick up some contracts for grant-writing,” said Millard, 65, of Edgewood, Iowa. “(The humane society) is a great organization.”
She said her commute also figured in her decision.
“I have always commuted. It is an hour to work and home,” she said. “I don’t miss the drive.”
Caitlin Siemionko, president of the organization’s Board of Directors, confirmed Millard’s departure without providing additional details.
Maria Morris, formerly Benham, was the organization’s president and CEO until November 2017, when humane society officials confirmed she no longer was in the role but would not comment on the reason for her departure.
Laura Merrick took over the position in February 2018. She resigned in July 2019, prompting officials to kick off a search that ended with Millard’s hiring.
A social media post by the organization states that the executive director is responsible for the organization’s operational budget, “furtherance of the organization’s mission of protecting and promoting the well-being of all animals” and developing the strategic direction of the organization, among other tasks.