Question: I took a ride through Eagle Point Park in Dubuque and noticed the eagle statue that sits on a pillar at the old bus stop turnaround near the entrance of the park wasn’t there. Why is that?
Answer: The statue was taken down to be repaired and refurbished, according to Steve Fehsal, Park Division manager for the City of Dubuque.
The eagle statue was purchased in September 1967, and the fiberglass had started to deteriorate after its many years of service, Fehsal wrote in an email.
“We are having it completely stripped of the old paint, the fiberglass repaired and then repainted to look like new,” he wrote.
Fehsal noted that supply chain issues have caused the repairs to take a bit longer than expected, but city staff hope to have the statue back up around the middle of the month.
Question: Why are part of the westbound U.S. 20 shoulders paved between Dyersville and Farley but the eastbound are not? There always seem to be rocks on the highway causing chipped paint and cracked windshields.
Answer: The difference between the road shoulders primarily is a result of funding and timing, according to Sam Shea, district transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
DOT staff have been adding paved shoulders to most highways in Iowa for many years, including on U.S. 20.
“The benefits of paved shoulders are numerous,” Shea wrote in an email. “For example, they help preserve the pavement in the driving lanes, they help drivers recover back to their lane if they’ve departed a little, they make snow removal easier, etc.”
However, there are more needs than there is funding available, so DOT staff target areas based on needs such as crash history, shoulder erosion and the need for pavement improvement, “as well as the possibility of combining with a larger resurfacing project to save on cost,” Shea wrote.
“While we don’t currently have a paved shoulder project in the program for this section, we will eventually,” he wrote.
