A Dubuque student is one of two Iowans selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Jillian Manternach, a senior at Dubuque Senior High School, will join U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst representing Iowa in the program’s 59th annual Washington Week, scheduled for March 14 to 17, according to a press release.
Nationwide, 104 high school students were selected for the program, two from each state; Washington, D.C.; and the Department of Defense Education Activity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Washington Week will be held virtually, with participants attending meetings and briefings with “senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of Cabinet agencies and senior members of the national media, among others,” according to the release. Participants also receive a $10,000 scholarship.
At Senior, Manternach is treasurer of the student body, president of National Honor Society, secretary of Key Club and a Model United Nations delegate. She is also a representative to the Iowa Youth Congress and a member of the varsity soccer team and volunteers in her community and nationally.