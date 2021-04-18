PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members are working to whittle down the pool of applicants to be the next city administrator.
Last week, council members held a work session to discuss the top candidates to succeed Whitney Baethke, who is relocating to the Des Moines area. She was Peosta’s first city administrator and was hired in November 2018.
Council members narrowed the list of candidates from 16 to five and will have video interviews with those candidates on Tuesday, April 20. From there, the council will have finalist interviews on April 30 and May 1 before selecting a new city administrator, said Mayor Jim Merten.
City officials declined to release the names of the five applicants still in the running.
Council members this week also are expected to discuss appointing an interim administrator until a new permanent hire is made.