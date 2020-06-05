As temperatures climb in the coming weeks, tri-state residents already facing the COVID-19 pandemic will have to contend with additional risks.
Prolonged periods of extreme heat increase the incidence of health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but measures people often utilize to seek relief are complicated by the need to social distance.
“If you are in a living situation where you only have one or two rooms with air conditioning and someone in your household needs to be isolating because they are symptomatic, that could present a problem,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, City of Dubuque public health specialist.
In 2018, Dubuque County saw 44 emergency department visits stemming from heat illness, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Figures for 2019 were not available.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 355 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubuque County.
Those most at risk of developing complications from COVID-19 infection — seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions — also are vulnerable to heat stress. And they might lack the means to find relief while they avoid potential coronavirus exposure, according to public health officials.
“Not every senior (citizen) has fans and air conditioning to keep them cool,” said Colleen Lawler, service specialist with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.
City of Dubuque leaders are developing plans for their cooling center operations. But traditional locations such as Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Multicultural Family Center have not yet reopened to the public following a COVID-19 shutdown this spring.
Any center will have to incorporate adequate social-distancing protocols, Corrigan said.
“It has to have good air circulation,” she said. “There would have to be handwashing and the ability for people to space out with a minimum of 6 feet. The places are already probably going to have procedures in place for limiting the amount of people their facility can handle.”
In recent years, few people have utilized city cooling centers, but that might stem from milder weather. In 2019, the county experienced no days with a temperature of more than 95 degrees and only six with a low temperature above 70.
“A lot of people have learned how to accommodate cooling into their own homes and spaces, but that doesn’t mean we don’t need to be ready for a more severe event that may happen,” Corrigan said. “Now is the time to make preparations.”
She recommended that people acquire fans, check that their air conditioning is operational and develop plans to check on vulnerable neighbors, friends and family members.
In Wisconsin, Grant County Emergency Management is determining the locations for cooling centers. Like Dubuque, several longstanding sites, including libraries and municipal buildings, have closed due to COVID-19.
A final list will be published soon by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Grant County, according to Emergency Management Director Steve Braun.
Sandra Schleicher, public health administrator of the Jo Daviess County Health Department, could not be reached for comment.