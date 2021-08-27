Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A voting rights rally will be held this weekend in Dubuque.
The March On For Voting Rights Rally will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Comiskey Park.
Participants then will march to the Bee Branch Amphitheater, and speakers will address participants beginning at noon.
Speakers include Kevin Dragotto, Dubuque County auditor, and Antonio Mouzon, a motivational speaker and University of Dubuque instructor.
The rally is co-sponsored by Indivisible Dubuque, League of Women Voters and the Dubuque chapter of the NAACP.
Parking is available at the Comiskey Park lot on 24th Street, along Prince Street and in the Bee Branch lot at Prince and 22nd streets.
Visit Marchonforvotingrights.org for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.