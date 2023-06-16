Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told a crowd in Dubuque on Thursday that his proposed economic policies and federal government reforms would protect the nation and return national pride.

Ramaswamy, 37, is a biotech multi-millionaire author and son of immigrants. He told the crowd of 80 at Veterans Freedom Center that his background makes him the proper “outsider” candidate to back in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. He dug deep into the details of his policy plans, which he said would solve myriad problems — many of which he tied to decreasing national pride in young Americans in particular.