Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told a crowd in Dubuque on Thursday that his proposed economic policies and federal government reforms would protect the nation and return national pride.
Ramaswamy, 37, is a biotech multi-millionaire author and son of immigrants. He told the crowd of 80 at Veterans Freedom Center that his background makes him the proper “outsider” candidate to back in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. He dug deep into the details of his policy plans, which he said would solve myriad problems — many of which he tied to decreasing national pride in young Americans in particular.
“We will say (after I am in office if elected) that every American, especially young Americans, are once again proud to be citizens of the United States of America, revive our missing national pride in this country,” he said.
Ramaswamy said that because young Americans especially tend to be more proud of a country in which they are making a good living, “radical” economic reforms could turn around public patriotism.
“(We will) unlock U.S. energy, put people back to work by stopping paying them to stay at home,” he said. “Add to that, get rid of the administrative state. That’s the top source of regulation that holds business back.”
Ramaswamy said those tactics would return annual U.S. gross domestic product growth to more than 3%, up from its recent average around 1% — which he said was a “third way” to manage the federal budget, other than just tax and spending rates.
That plan would address concerns Dubuque resident Nathan Schmitz, 23, said are top of mind for his generation.
“A lot of us look at the deficit and how Social Security and Medicare will be bankrupting America in the next 20 years,” he said.
Ramaswamy advocated for returning the role of the Federal Reserve to a single mandate of stabilizing the dollar, rather than also promoting maximum employment. He blamed the Fed’s history of tightening economic pressures when wages increase for the “boom-bust-bailout” cycle he said the U.S. economy has been in for 25 years.
That would be a major reform of a system every president since the 1970s — most notably Ronald Reagan — has used to manage the economy. But Ramaswamy said his policies can appeal to older voters, who might have supported those past policies, as well as younger ones.
“I think there’s a hunger for it,” he said after the event. “I don’t think people who are older necessarily have an older mind-set. I think especially in a caucus state like this, there’s a hunger for new ideas.”
Ramaswamy also said he would deregulate fossil fuels and fight off what he called the “climate cult” as another way back to economic prosperity.
The Democratic National Committee, in a recent release, called Ramaswamy’s views “life-threatening” climate denialism.
“Vivek Ramaswamy has railed against efforts to combat climate change — and has even gone as far as saying climate change would be ‘helpful’ for plant growth,” the release said.
Ramaswamy also said he would leverage economic ties to China to force reforms there and strengthen national security. He also proposed using the military to police the U.S. southern border, especially to control fentanyl trafficking there.