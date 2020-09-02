Authorities said a man raped a woman and stole two TVs from her.

Jessie L. Philiph, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape and second-degree theft.

Court documents state that Philiph raped a woman in May at a Dubuque residence.

The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.

Philiph also is accused of stealing televisions and other items worth approximately $1,720.

Traffic camera footage shows Philiph arriving at the residence on the day of the alleged attack and later loading televisions and other items into a vehicle and driving to a Dubuque pawn shop, according to the court documents. A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 22.

