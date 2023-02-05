Dubuque County school buildings could soon get instant access to the ears of local emergency responders.
Dubuque County Emergency Management plans in March to begin the installation of emergency radios in 38 school buildings located throughout the county.
Once installed, school staff will be able to instantly communicate with police and fire departments with the push of a button, though Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director, said the use of the devices will be reserved only for severe emergencies.
“It’s not something we want people using when a kid falls over,” Berger said. “This should only be used for extreme emergencies.”
The radios will be installed as part of a state-funded initiative by Gov. Kim Reynolds to improve overall safety in public and private schools.
Last year, Reynolds allocated $100 million in funding aimed at improving school safety, including providing vulnerability assessments for the state’s 1,500 K-12 school buildings and making up to $50,000 per school building available for capital improvement projects.
Berger said the radios and their installation is entirely funded through the initiative, but Dubuque County emergency responders will need to work to develop a policy for how they can be used.
“They’ll be able to hit a button, and then that will be automatically broadcast out to the dispatch center,” Berger said. “The officers will also be able to hear when that goes out.”
When they are installed, school buildings throughout the county will also be required to test the radios to ensure they are connected to the county’s emergency radio network, Berger said.
Mike Cyze, chief communication officer for Dubuque Community Schools, said the school district is currently preparing for emergency management officials to begin the radio installations and is working with emergency responders, Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District to determine how to best use the radios when they become available.
“We want to make sure there is a consistent format in how the radios are implemented,” Cyze said. “It’s important that we have a uniform practice.”
Dan Butler, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said he believes local schools are safe and secure, but the radios will add another layer of protection.
“We feel very good about what we have in place with our schools,” Butler said. “With these radios, it’s one button to call to dispatch when there is an extreme emergency. I think that’s a really good thing to have.”
