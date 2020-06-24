MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A man died Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Maquoketa.
James L. Arterberry, 74, of Maquoketa, was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he died, according to police.
The collision occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Platt and Main streets in downtown Maquoketa. Police said Arterberry, 74, was crossing the street when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by Dane P. Durkop, 15, of Lost Nation. Durkop was stopped in a westbound lane on Platt when the eastbound traffic cleared and he went to make a left turn onto Main and hit Arterberry with the front of his truck.
Police reported that Arterberry had the right of way and a walk sign at the time.
Durkop was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian within an intersection and violating the limitations of an instruction permit.