Attendees of the concert at the Dubuque County Fair on Friday night broke out T-shirts from their teen years.
“My mom has a bunch of my old stuff, and I found this shirt that says ‘1998’ on the back,” said Angela Henik, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, gesturing to her NSYNC shirt. “So I decided to wear it. I was wondering if anyone else was going to be wearing anything, and I’m surprised there are.”
The fair’s Friday concert took fans back to the turn of the century with the Pop 2000 Tour, which is performing throughout the U.S.
The show was hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick, of NSYNC fame. The popular boy band also featured Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.
Other artists featured in the show were O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook and LFO.
Becky Lovell, of Watertown, Wis., said Kirkpatrick is her favorite member of NSYNC. She wore a shirt featuring all five members of the band.
“He was always my favorite NSYNC-er,” she said. “He has the same sense of humor as me. And they don’t tour anymore, so you have to see them when you can.”
Lovell and her husband, Matt, traveled to Dubuque on Friday just to see Kirkpatrick.
“About four months ago, she said, ‘We’re going to Dubuque at the end of July,’” said Matt with a laugh.
Heather Hansen and Amanda Riemenapp, of Platteville, Wis., wore O-Town shirts to the concert. This was the fourth time the duo had seen O-Town perform.
“We’ve just been following them since they started on (the reality television show) ‘Making the Band,’” Hansen said. “We followed them as children, and now we’re seeing them as middle-aged women.”
Riemenapp recalled heading to the store to buy O-Town’s CDs on the day they came out and listening to the band’s songs before school.
“We’re just die-hards,” she said. “We grew up with them, in a way. They’re not much older than us.”
Summer Rieke and Kathrine Bloch, who live just south of Omaha, Neb., traveled to Dubuque just to see the concert. Rieke said this was her fifth time seeing a Pop 2000 show, and she wanted Bloch to experience it for the first time.
“They put on a great show,” she said. “It’s really high energy. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Emilee Sauser, of Dubuque, said she was excited to see Ryan Cabrera, whom she remembered dating Audrina Patridge from the reality TV show “The Hills.”
“You would make up dance routines in your bedroom,” she said of growing up listening to the pop acts playing Friday.
Annie Paradiso, of Dubuque, was excited to see her favorite NSYNC member, Kirkpatrick.
“I love him,” she said. “Boy bands were life back then, when you were 12 or 13. There was always one band member that you were in love with, and mine was Chris Kirkpatrick.”
The pop concert was the second musical show to take place at the grandstand. Country-rap duo The Lacs and country singer Chase Matthew headlined a concert Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.