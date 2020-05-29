Ready to abscond after hours or even days of sitting under fluorescent lights or being holed up inside, many people have taken refuge at area state and county parks in order to stretch their legs, breathe in the fresh air and — just for an hour or two — forget reality.
For the past couple of months, parking lots at Swiss Valley Park have been packed almost every day of the week, said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation.
“We have seen phenomenal numbers of people,” Preston said. “We are seeing four times the normal use we would get. It’s been constant since the end of March.”
Preston said the playgrounds are still closed, but the campgrounds have opened and are ready for families to pitch their tents, although social distancing regulations are still in place.
“They’re supposed to stay within their campsite, and the limit is six people per campsite, and they are not supposed to have visitors come in and (they should) not congregate around other peoples’ camp fires,” he said.
Officials in Wisconsin have seen a similar uptick in outdoor activity.
Missy VanLanduyt, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said hiking trails in southwest Wisconsin have seen about a 16% spike in visitors since the COVID-19 pandemic began, compared to figures from the same period of time last year.
“They are following the trends that we are seeing a slight increase over last year at this time, and more people are getting out and hiking and biking,” she said.
Many state parks are taking a cautious approach to reopening their campgrounds. Nelson Dewey State Park in Cassville will not open its campgrounds until June 7, said VanLanduyt.
She said Wisconsin state parks are still trying to navigate best ways to make sure people continue to social distance on the trails as well as finding best practices for cleaning restrooms, which reopen to the public June 3.
“We have had a pretty considerable issue with litter,” she said. “If there is a capacity closure at an area or if there is a parking lot that is full, just try to find other ways to recreate. We are all trying to find out how to navigate recreation during the time of the pandemic.”
At Horseshoe Mound Preserve in Galena, Ill., a hiker may be able to spot the home of a few “blue flying friends,” or discover “outlines of prehistoric animals,” during the scavenger hunt set up along the trail.
In order to get families out of the house while also providing them with a challenge, Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation created various scavenger hunts for guests to go on while exploring their trails.
Before the COVID-19 shutdown, Steve Barg, the executive director of Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said trails were frequented by out-of-town guests, but once the pandemic hit, it has been mostly locals looking for a way to safely get outside.
“It has been mostly local people looking to get out to stretch their legs and go for a hike with their family,” he said. “You can go to these parks and preserves and feel normal when you are there.”
Barg said all the portable toilets are either still closed or have been removed to limit the spread of the virus, but he expects they will reopen later this summer. The foundation also stopped giving out paper trail maps that could usually be found at its kiosks by the trails. Instead, people can access the maps and scavenger hunts online at http://jdcf.org/.
“For health reasons, I strongly encourage people to get outside because we all need those breaks,” he said. “We are happy we could have ours open throughout this pandemic, and I think we have done a great job in making it a safe place for people to find refuge.”
Camping opens for the season today at Apple River Canyon State Park in Apple River, Ill. Kathy Gruszecki, a conservation worker at the park, said most of its sites are already booked.
Gruszecki said the park has a lot of catching up to do for the season since it closed March 15, but she is excited to see people back on the trail system.
“The hunting and fishing will also be reopened, but all the facilities may not be as maintained as well as they were in the past because we are so behind,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that come from the city that need some fresh air and need to walk around.”