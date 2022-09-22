For the past 12 years, Joseph McGill Jr. has traveled the United States, sleeping where slaves once lived.
He has spent the night in slave dwellings across 25 states and the District of Columbia. Some of the structures are privately owned, while others are found in local, state or national parks. He has visited universities and sites with ties to former presidents and has stood on an auction block in Texas where enslaved people were sold.
McGill is the founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, which aims to increase awareness about the history of slavery. He told a group of Clarke University staff and students Wednesday that the goal of his work is to honor the stories of the slaves who once inhabited those structures.
“Although the history of these places is not always positive, it’s still important that these places remain on the landscape,” he said. “ … There’s always this attempt to portray or disseminate a history that keeps us unaccountable for the slavery that happened in these United States.”
McGill’s conversation with Clarke students and employees, which discussed both his work with The Slave Dwelling Project and the history of slavery in Iowa, was one of several events he led at the college on Wednesday. He also facilitated two in-class presentations with students, a lunch-and-learn session for staff and a public presentation in Jansen Music Hall.
Ann Pelelo, professor of English and chair of the Society, Culture, and Discourse department at Clarke, invited McGill to speak at after participating in a tour led by McGill at Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, S.C.
“Joe’s presentation at the slave dwellings on that plantation moved me in ways that are really difficult for me to express,” Pelelo said.
In his role as history consultant for Magnolia Plantation, McGill has led more than 250 overnight stays in the slave dwellings there, in addition to his presentations and visits to slave dwellings across the country.
He has not yet visited a slave dwelling in Iowa but said he is confident such sites exist, even if they are not documented.
“People say, ‘Slavery was a southern thing. That’s not an Iowa thing.’ But it was,” he said. “If we think in the manner we need to think, we can find those places that I’m trying to find to honor our enslaved ancestors.”
For example, McGill has visited multiple sites in Wisconsin where slave owners lived or traveled, such as Prairie du Chien, where U.S. army officers were stationed during the process of forcibly removing Indigenous people from the area. McGill said those officers were given funds to hire servants to attend to their personal needs, but slave-owning officers often brought enslaved people with them to fulfill that purpose.
McGill also spent the night in a slave dwelling in Dodgeville, the home of Henry Dodge, a lead miner who brought slaves to the area and later would become the first territorial governor of Wisconsin.
McGill said one of the keys to uncovering slavery’s history in states such as Iowa or Wisconsin lies in the letters and documents of politicians or pioneers. These artifacts sometimes carry mentions of slaves that the writers bought or sold.
“These folks had privileges, (and) they had opportunities afforded to them,” McGill said. “... When we think about slavery in Iowa, we have to think about this place existing as a territory, and all the lawlessness that ensued.”
At the time of the 1840 census, McGill said, there were 16 enslaved people living in the territory that soon would become the state of Iowa. All of them were living in Dubuque County.
One year earlier, as Pelelo mentioned during McGill’s presentation, Black Dubuque man Ralph Montgomery won his freedom from slavery in the first Iowa Supreme Court case, officially decided in 1839. Montgomery had come to Dubuque to earn enough money to buy his freedom.
McGill said stories like Montgomery’s serve as a reminder that Dubuque’s historic architecture might have been at least partially constructed by slaves or formerly enslaved people.
“This city is on the Mississippi (River), which loaned itself to the existence of the institution of slavery,” he said, adding that many northern states outlawed slavery but perpetuated the practice through their connections to banks, shipping companies and factories that supported or depended upon slave labor.
Senior biology major Nick Palatine, who attended the presentation, said he has always been fascinated by history and was particularly interested in McGill’s project.
“I think the information that he’s spreading is very important,” he said.
