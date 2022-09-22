The Slave Dwelling Project
Joseph McGill Jr., founder of the The Slave Dwelling Project, speaks during a presentation at Clarke University in Dubuque on Wednesday.

For the past 12 years, Joseph McGill Jr. has traveled the United States, sleeping where slaves once lived.

He has spent the night in slave dwellings across 25 states and the District of Columbia. Some of the structures are privately owned, while others are found in local, state or national parks. He has visited universities and sites with ties to former presidents and has stood on an auction block in Texas where enslaved people were sold.

