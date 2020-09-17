Authorities said a man was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle Dubuque crash.
Eldon Lemer, 45, of Dubuque, was transported to an Iowa City hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
Kennedy said deputies responded at 6:36 a.m. to U.S. 52 South on the cave hill for a vehicle in the ditch. An unoccupied vehicle was found that had crashed into a culvert and trees and down an embankment.
Lemer was located at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and later taken to an Iowa City hospital, Kennedy said. Lemer had been delivering newspapers at the time of the crash.
“We are unsure of what time the crash actually occurred since the vehicle was abandoned when (deputies) got there,” Kennedy said.