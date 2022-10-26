Police said a fifth woman has been arrested for her alleged role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife — but authorities said they might never know who did the slashing.

Jashonna J. Vaughn, 20, of 1637 Iowa St., was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging participation in a riot.

