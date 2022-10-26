Police said a fifth woman has been arrested for her alleged role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife — but authorities said they might never know who did the slashing.
Jashonna J. Vaughn, 20, of 1637 Iowa St., was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging participation in a riot.
Ciane C. Dominguez, 21, of 2760 Central Ave., was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot and a probation violation. Carteasia L. Carpenter, 25, of 504 W. 17th St., No. 1; Cartrice S. Carpenter, 30, of 504 W. 17th St., No. 2; and Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Davenport, Iowa; previously were arrested on charges of participation in a riot in connection with the disturbance.
Court documents state that Vaughn, Dominguez, the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St.
Documents state a fight inside spilled out on the street, and the Carpenters and Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife.
Traffic and surveillance video showed Cartrice Carpenter and Vaughn exit the restaurant and immediately start fighting a group of three women that included Dominguez and Hall, documents state.
“One more person is being sought in connection to this incident,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
Welsh said there is an outstanding warrant charging Jakiya M. Pugh, 21, of Davenport, Iowa, with participation in a riot.
“Once Pugh is in custody, that will conclude criminal charges related to this case,” Welsh said.
Welsh said investigators believe one of the six women did the slashing, but lack of cooperation from the women involved — including the slashing victims — has left authorities with a lack of evidence to charge anything beyond participation in a riot.
“With a pile of five or six (people) fighting on the ground, it’s hard to know who had the knife,” he said. “Even the (traffic) cameras don’t have the definition from that far away to tell who has a knife. Unless someone (among the victims) changes their mind and comes forward, we may never know who did the slashing.”