A southwest Wisconsin lawmaker has a plan for reopening state historic sites to tourists — if he can get the governor on the phone.
Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said Gov. Tony Evers could use part of the federal relief aid the state received to reopen state historic sites. Local officials have expressed disappointment since learning that area sites like Stonefield Village in Cassville, Pendarvis in Mineral Point, the First Capitol at Belmont and Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien will all be closed due to staff reassignments and cuts to the state Historical Society.
Tranel says the state has received nearly $3 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.
“With that amount of money, I think the governor can find $2 million to cover the revenue shortfall for the State Historical Society and to get these historic sites open,” Tranel said.
Tranel also said Evers had not returned Tranel’s repeated phone calls to discuss the issue. Additionally, Tranel said Evers isn’t telling lawmakers how he plans to spend the federal aid.
“My goal is to get these historic sites open for this year. This is exactly what the pandemic aid should be used for. This is an ongoing issue and our goal is make sure these sites are open as usual because they are important to our local communities.”