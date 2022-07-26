CASCADE, Iowa – The Cascade City Council recently approved the purchase of a $2,000 park bench in honor of the Cascade Bicycle Club.

The purchase followed an agreement with the club in September. The club donated to the resurfacing of the Coohey Trail in return for two benches purchased in the club’s name.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.