The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically disrupted the traditional ways that people interact, while also prompting feelings of isolation, grief and uncertainty for many.
Two years after the first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the area, local residents report lingering social impacts and evolving perspectives.
“I think that those who have suffered very adverse effects will show signs of PTSD,” said Dubuquer Tammy Welbes. “Even if it’s just a minute or second, they will stop to calculate the cause and effects of what they do.”
Local mental health experts, from those working with children to adults, have noted over the past year the widespread toll of the pandemic and its various impacts.
RIPPLE EFFECTS OF COVID-19
Welbes tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020 but didn’t immediately show symptoms. Enough time passed that she thought the virus had left her system when Welbes started to cough.
She assumed it was a reaction to the dusty Christmas decorations that her husband brought out of the attic, but then, she started feeling feverish.
“All of a sudden, I just developed these wicked chills,” Welbes said.
She layered on sweatshirts and blankets, and her husband hovered over her with a thermometer. After calling a specialist she had seen in Madison, Wis., for an earlier illness that left her at high risk for serious COVID-19 symptoms, she was instructed to rush to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.
Welbes was hospitalized for days around Thanksgiving. After she was sent home, her fever returned. On Dec. 4, she was readmitted.
While she was alone in the hospital due to visitation restrictions, her family followed along through texts and phone calls as her situation deteriorated quickly. First, she was supposed to come home, but doctors decided she should stay. Then, a call came asking her husband for permission to intubate, and her family learned she might not make it.
Welbes fell into a coma for 11 days.
“Not only did my experience in the hospital put a huge toll on me, (but) it almost destroyed my immediate family,” Welbes said. “My husband and my children were told I might not make it through the night. They couldn’t see me. They were not able to hug or kiss me.”
Her family always has been physically affectionate, but during the pandemic, they had to find new ways to show their love.
“We’ve always been a huggy, kissy, ‘I love you’-type family,” Welbes said. “It was very hard not to do the whole huggy thing we do. We say it more with words now.”
She also believes she and her loved ones are more aware of how precious time together is.
“Since my ordeal, we’ve tried to do something monthly all together,” Welbes said. “... Everyone who went through it with me, they make sure to stay close.”
Though she has recovered, there are lingering symptoms. Welbes said she is more forgetful and sometimes finds herself confused. There have been moments where she’s become disoriented in the town in which she has lived her whole life.
“That’s not me,” Welbes said. “I know this town like the back of my hand.”
Since the pandemic began, Welbes has found herself performing mental calculus every time she considers leaving the house.
“I definitely weigh the pros and cons of where I’m going and who I’m going with,” Welbes said. “I think it will be a long time before I’ll have the carefree lifestyle I used to.”
‘EVERYONE IS WRESTLING WITH THESE TYPES OF DECISIONS’
One indicator of people’s slow return to normal social activities is the crowd at gatherings at Dubuque business Comic World & Games. Owner Ben Snyder said businesses such as his can serve as a “third place” beyond work and home.
“Comic World when I was a kid was basically my community center,” Snyder said. “I basically grew up there.”
Pre-pandemic, the store hosted frequent game nights and tournaments. Some Magic The Gathering tournaments drew almost 40 people.
“People would come in and say, ‘I really wish you would have events again. I miss seeing my friends,’” Snyder said of comments received during the pandemic. “We heard that almost every day for almost a year.”
After a closure early in the pandemic, the store is back open with regular gatherings focused on Magic, tabletop games, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dungeons & Dragons, though attendance is more sparse.
“We’ve been as cautious as we can, but we are essentially fully open again,” Snyder said. “The crowds haven’t exactly returned.”
Snyder said that though some are still cautious, he often heard over the past two years from people that they missed social interactions and were ready to get back out.
Snyder referenced a similar set of mental calculations that Welbes identified. While some people have returned to interacting much like they did before the pandemic, others still wear masks and some only come out when they know there is going to be a small crowd.
“I believe very strongly that everyone is wrestling with these types of decisions,” Snyder said.
At conventions and large events that he has attended, Snyder said, there seemed to be a more muted mood than pre-pandemic. Though people still were excited and having fun, there also was the fear that someone might get sick.
“You realize, maybe this stuff is a little bit more fragile than we thought it was,” Snyder said.
He said the social interaction of gamers evolved during the pandemic. Many still wanted to enjoy their hobbies and turned to online groups and remote play.
“There are online conversations with raucous crowds of commenters,” Snyder said. “One of the coolest things is, I do think in times of struggle we can always find a way to use that to build ourselves back up.”
SENIORS GROUP ADAPTS
Social Connections for Seniors is a tri-state club that meets several times a week for euchre and conversation.
It initially stopped its activities in 2020 but brought them back after a couple of months.
“It’s a senior group, so everybody was very anxious to get their (COVID-19) vaccinations,” said club member Maureen Tyne. “And then everybody wore masks. But when things opened up, we pretty much got back together.”
She said there have been about a dozen new members join over the past few months.
“Most of (the club members) live alone, and so (the pandemic shutdown) was really isolating for a lot of the group,” she said.
Tyne said that for many seniors with whom she’s talked, the pandemic reiterated that life is short and it’s important to do the things you want to do when you can.
“You never know what’s around the corner,” Tyne said. “That’s kind of older people’s way of thinking anyway. Now, it’s kind of like, don’t wait for your bucket list of things to do. Don’t wait — get it done.”
Relationships strengthen
For Dubuque pediatric nurse Cindy Hoppman, one thing she has seen is strengthened personal relationships.
“I can’t even believe how this has strengthened the relationships I have because you just know they care so much,” she said.
In March 2020, Hoppman was hospitalized for an asthmatic episode the week before Iowa’s first COVID-19 cases were confirmed. She didn’t have COVID-19 then, but she was warned that because of lingering respiratory issues from a bout of pertussis she once had, she was at high risk of serious complications.
Hoppman reacted to the pandemic with caution. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent boosters was a “no-brainer,” Hoppman said. She works at Medical Associates, where she says her co-workers have been “super vigilant” about protecting her and patients.
“I avoided family gatherings, church services and crowded indoor activities for the last year and a half,” Hoppman wrote in an email. “I got used to ordering groceries and other items online, drive-up deliveries, online church services, FaceTime calls and takeout.”
When the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases began to fall, Hoppman was ready to start returning to the world.
“And then another ‘C’ word hit me. But this wasn’t COVID. It was cancer!” Hoppman wrote. “So, you may not see me peeking my head out into society like I’d hoped. I may still be wearing a mask if I do go out and probably with a head covering now, too, as I lose my hair.”
Hoppman still has a positive outlook.
“But just like COVID, pertussis or any other illness that comes my way, my faith has been strengthened and my support has been increased because illness is a part of life, and the changes to our life as we deal with any struggle can be a blessing,” she wrote.