DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville Economic Development Corp. has announced plans for the creation of a mural on the side of a local restaurant.
A mural by artist Gaia, of Baltimore, will be painted along the side of Chad’s Pizza & Restaurant, 108 First Ave. W, according to an online announcement. It states that Gaia will draw inspiration from the Dyersville historic downtown bridge over the Maquoketa River.
Gaia has completed four murals in Dubuque — “Ada Haden” on the side of the building at 233 Main St., “Automate” on the side of the building at 197 Main St., “Precontact” on the side of Steve’s Ace Hardware, 300 Locust St., and “Redemption” on the building housing Jerry’s Pawn & Jewelry, 159 Central Ave.