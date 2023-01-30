Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities said an Iowa County man was arrested Saturday on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Bradley R. Godfrey, 46, of Mineral Point, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Godfrey was arrested after authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property.
