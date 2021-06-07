EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque District Library expansion project recently got a boost, thanks to local students.
During a “coin war” in which East Dubuque Elementary School classes competed to raise the most money by collecting change, students raised nearly $1,500 over four days.
The money will go toward the library’s $1.6 million expansion and renovation, which includes plans to add a community room, expanded children’s area, private rooms and more storage space.
Special education teacher Kristi Alvarado, who spearheaded the coin war, said her goal was to raise $300.
“The kids got so into it,” she said. “I was happily surprised.”
Principal Wes Heiar and his daughter, Natalie, a fourth-grader at the elementary school, accompanied Alvarado to present the check to the Library Foundation Board on Thursday afternoon.
“It was just a bunch of pennies and dimes, a lot of quarters,” said Heiar, with a laugh. “Who’d have thought?”
The winning group of second-graders collected about $229. Their bag of coins weighed 30 pounds, Alvarado said.
Their prize? They got a pizza party with Heiar on the last day of school.
In addition to the coin war funds, the check presented also included about $300 raised through Culver’s custard sales hosted by the student council at East Dubuque Junior High and High School, according to Heiar.
Combined with a check for $645 the library already received from several fundraisers held by the East Dubuque High School Leo Club, the East Dubuque students raised more than $2,000 for the library, said board Treasurer Beverly VanDerZyl.
“Those kids know they were a part of building this,” said Board Member Jerry Enzler. “That’s very important to us.”
To fund the expansion, the library received a $400,000 grant from CVR Partners, parent company of the East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer plant, a $433,000 grant from Illinois’ Public Library Construction Grant Program and a pledged $400,000 gift from an anonymous East Dubuque family, provided the library raised the remaining $400,000 through community donations.
However, the state grant required the library to secure $800,000 in funding by the end of April, so the library took out a $560,000 loan to meet the deadline and remain eligible for the grant.
The library is now working to raise the $400,000 to pay off the loan and secure the total funds. Enzler said the capital campaign has raised about $360,000.
Thanks to the students, the library is closer to its goal.
“It’s heartwarming,” VanDerZyl said of the students’ gift. “It’s another sign to me of what it means to be part of a great small community. It’s just special to see the community pull together — and what a great thing to pull together for.”