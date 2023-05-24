Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
EPWORTH, Iowa — A grand opening for Epworth’s new splash pad will take place this weekend.
The event will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the site of the splash pad in Tower Park.
Fundraising efforts for the project began two years ago. In December 2021, the splash pad was awarded $60,000 in state grant funding from Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Epworth Mayor Sandy Gassman said the splash pad’s features were put in place last week.
“I just think it’s something good for the community,” she said. “It gives the kids a place to go on hot days. It’s another amenity for the community to have.”
