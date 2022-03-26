DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors recently approved American Rescue Plan Act funds for the county fair and for the Village of Benton.
The latter award is the first of ARPA funds from the county to a local municipality.
The fair will receive up to $17,000 to pay for paint, electrical work, gutters and lighting at the fairgrounds. Benton will receive up to $69,000 for broadband at its new public library, community and museum facility.
Prior to the vote, County Economic Development and Tourism Director Abby Haas told county supervisors that county officials had decided to make funding available to local municipalities. Haas said two municipalities were turned down because “county” ARPA funds cannot be used for community assets such as municipal swimming pools, parks, recreation, streetlights or something as simple as park benches.
“ARPA funds are extremely complicated,” said Haas. “While a community may use its own ARPA funds for provisions of government services, which technically could be a community asset, the county cannot use the money to fund a community park because it is not a provision of the county’s government service.”
A guideline sheet from the U.S. Department of Treasury shows public health response, replacing public-sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers, broadband infrastructure, addressing negative economic impacts, and water and sewer infrastructure as areas where ARPA funds can be used.
Lafayette County has just more than $2 million in ARPA funding available.
The county has until the end of 2024 to obligate the money and has to spend it by the end of 2026.