PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The room was silent save for the scraping of a wooden spool as River Ridge School Board Clerk Cory Moravits read ballots aloud from a voter roll.
Officials conducted a ballot recount Wednesday following the near passage of a $2.3 million bond measure during the Feb. 18 spring primary. Although the outcome from the recount was the same as the election, officials determined two absentee ballots from the Village of Bloomington that were recorded as cast were missing.
Village Clerk Mary Culligan said the missing ballots were submitted unmarked and thrown away before the election results were released.
“I didn’t realize if it wasn’t voted on you have to keep it,” she said.
The ballot measure, which would have refinanced the costs of constructing an athletic complex in Patch Grove, was rejected by one vote, with 330 ballots cast in favor and 331 against.
The two ballots in question were not counted in the original election vote totals, but the findings raised eyebrows among the canvassing committee that conducted the recount.
“The unfortunate thing is the referendum failing by one vote is … those votes could have made a difference,” said school board Vice President Jason Cathman.
The district’s legal counsel, Allison Buchanan, an attorney at Quarles and Brady LLP, said the situation is unfortunate.
“I don’t think there is really anything else that can be done or figured out,” she told the committee.
The petition for a recount was submitted Friday by Jennifer Cathman, the spouse of Jason. Six people observed the proceedings, including clerks from the towns of Beetown and Bloomington and the Village of Bloomington. Had the measure been approved, the district’s mill levy would have increased from $11.22 per $1,000 in valuation to $11.71.
Opposition centered in the Town of Bloomington, where 56 electors voted against the measure and 20 in favor, and the Village of Bloomington, where 106 people voted against the measure and 61 in support. In the village, one vote was considered spoiled and uncounted, but two others remained missing.
Although the village is the location of the district’s former upper elementary school, which closed in 2017 when the student body was consolidated in Patch Grove, Bloomington Township Chairman Greg Patterson believes the opposition represented a protest against the school board, not the closure.
Voters in 2016 rejected a $1.5 million bond measure that would have financed the construction in Patch Grove, but unlike previous efforts to authorize borrowing, the district paid for the project out of its annual budget and later sought voter approval, he observed.
“People … felt like they were going to build it and now you have to pay for it,” Patterson said.
District officials explained that waiting to construct the facilities would have increased costs by $80,000 per year and necessitated retaining ownership of the Bloomington campus where the district’s former track and football field were located.
Use of that facility cost the district $125,000 annually in maintenance expenses. The district sold the property to a private company for $110,000 in December.
District Superintendent Clay Koenig said the district will hold another referendum in the general election Nov. 3. The school board will assess new strategies to appeal to voters in the months ahead, he said.
“We’ve got to shift the focus on being an advocate for the kids that are here,” Koenig said.