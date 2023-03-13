Dressed in a hooded SpongeBob SquarePants onesie, Karis Schmitt skied down a hill and took aim at the manmade pond at the bottom.
Attempting to skim across the pond’s surface, Schmitt stuck her left arm up above her head and held her right arm parallel to the frigid water for balance. She maintained her balance but not her buoyancy, and Schmitt quickly sank waist deep into the windswept water.
“It’s cold but fun,” said Schmitt, 9, of Dubuque, as she participated in Sunday’s Slush Cup & Dummy Run at Sundown Mountain Resort.
Many of the participants wore costumes or shorts as they skied or rode snowboards across the water — or almost across the water.
“It’s magical because you’re just gliding across the water,” said Brayden Wickham, 16, of Peosta, Iowa, who successfully crossed the pond.
Brayden and his twin brother, Blake, both participated in Sunday’s event.
“It’s fun — it’s like waterskiing,” Blake Wickham said.
The resort’s Dummy Run immediately followed the Slush Cup. Constructed dummies — in the form of cartoon characters of other figures — were set atop skis or snowboards and sent over a ski jump to their demise. The dummies had to be at least 3 feet tall and weigh under 150 pounds. The entry rules prohibited the use of motors and also stated “no explosives.”
The Slush Cup & Dummy Run traditionally marks the end of the season at Sundown, a resort west of Dubuque with four lifts and 21 trails. The resort bucked tradition this season.
“We really thought we were going to close (after this weekend), which is why we scheduled (the Slush Cup) for today, but the winter just keeps coming, so we’re going to reopen next weekend,” said Mark Gordon, Sundown’s general manager.
Sundown will open for abbreviated hours Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, an unexpected continuation of what Gordon characterized as a good season for the resort, where success often depends on the weather.
“I’d give (this winter’s) weather a solid ‘B’ for sure,” Gordon said. “We were able to get good weather on the weekends.”
Gordon said the weather meant healthy numbers for attendance. This season also marked a milestone as Sundown celebrated 50 years of operation. The family-run resort was opened in 1973 by Gene Gordon, Mark Gordon’s father.
“The 50th (anniversary) was a bigger success than I thought,” Mark Gordon said.
The festivities included a founders’ party Jan. 30.
“A lot of people from the old days came back and they rejuvenated some old connections,” Gordon said. “It was neat.”
