Two national, volunteer-based programs again will offer free assistance filing tax returns to low- and moderate-income and senior community members in Dubuque starting in February.
But both seek additional volunteers to aid in their efforts.
The AARP Tax Aide program operates out of St. Matthew Church on White Street. Operation: New View Community Action Agency facilitates the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
“It’s unfortunate that our tax laws are so complicated that people have to pay a lot of money to get their taxes done,” said Laura Feipel, a Tax Aide volunteer.
The programs aim to maximize returns by eliminating the need for a paid preparer. Beverly Maas, Operation: New View executive assistant for community planning and education, said the trained volunteers can help clients maximize overlooked credit opportunities as well.
During an appointment, a client fills out a basic intake form with a greeter. Then, a trained volunteer tax preparer uses that to prepare the return. A more experienced volunteer reviews returns to reduce errors before officially filing.
“We are not experts in all facets of the tax law,” said Tax Aide District Coordinator Larry Zettel. “It’s a very collaborative effort.”
AARP Tax Aide has offered daytime hours in Dubuque for more than 30 years. Zettel said the program can assist people from any state.
Operation: New View has offered nighttime assistance through VITA since 2009, focusing on assisting community members with Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
That program can help people from Iowa or Illinois and offers appointments at outreach offices in Delaware and Jackson counties as well. VITA previously provided services at Northeast Iowa Community College, too.
Both programs do basic returns and cannot assist with returns for businesses, farms or rental properties.
“It puts a lot of money back into the community,” Zettel said.
Last year, the two programs prepared 1,811 tax returns, returning $2.68 million to clients’ pockets.
But Zettel said he worries that could drop in 2020.
He and Maas said their programs have lost volunteers since last season. Both hope to recruit new volunteers in the coming weeks.
Zettel said Tax Aide volunteers, mostly retirees, typically do two or three shifts per week, while Maas said she asks volunteers to do 10 sessions overall.
Some volunteers, such as Tax Aide’s Feipel, have experience in accounting, but most do not.
“I always tell people you don’t have to like math to be a VITA volunteer,” Maas said.
Volunteers for both programs attend training sessions with Maas or Zettel and must meet IRS certification requirements.
“They can feel confident that when they go in there, they’re going to have the tools they need to help people,” Feipel said.