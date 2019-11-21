Dubuque City Council members this week approved the creation of an assistant housing and community development director position at an annual expense of $110,500.
City documents state that the new position is needed to help overworked Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger oversee and secure state and federal grant funding; respond to housing, building code and Section 8 voucher complaints and concerns; and oversee training of staff to promote "equity and affirmatively further fair housing" in Dubuque.
The position would cost the city $50,500 for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The cost initially will be covered by the savings from the purchase of a new city vehicle and unfilled housing inspector vacancies. Going forward, the position would be paid with through mix of city property tax revenue and federal funding for the administration of Section 8 housing vouchers and Community Development Block Grant funds.
City staff plans to begin recruiting for the position over the next three months, with a tentative start date of Feb. 10.