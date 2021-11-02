PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- An annual meeting devoted to a popular Platteville event will take place this week.

The Platteville Dairy Days annual meeting will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Platteville Regional Chamber Office, 275 W. Business 151.

A review of the 2021 Dairy Days event will be followed by an election of officers. The board has three open three-year positions.

Tags

Recommended for you