A regional grocery chain with three stores in Dubuque will cease being open 24 hours per day, reflecting a trend seen in multiple retailers across the nation.
Officials from Hy-Vee this week confirmed that its trio of Dubuque stores will, beginning Monday, Feb. 10, be open from 5 a.m. to midnight each day. All had previously operated 24 hours per day and seven days per week, only closing briefly on a handful of holidays throughout the year.
Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman said the change in Dubuque reflects a broader transition for Hy-Vee, which operates nearly 250 stores in eight Midwestern states.
“We had been evaluating our store hours for a while,” she said. “We've been looking to take the best course of action in each particular market and make changes based on what each market needs.”
All of the stores that previously had offered 24-hour service are now shifting away from that model, Gayman confirmed. However, the new hours that will be implemented at these locations vary across the grocer’s footprint.
Gayman said there would be no layoffs associated with the overhaul in hours.
She noted that some staff members will continue to work overnight hours as part of a “night stock crew” even where the store is closed to the public. In other cases, employees who previously worked the late-night shift will be reallocated to shifts during the day.
Gayman framed the transition as one that would benefit customers and employees alike.
“This will allow us to have extra team members working during our busier shopping times,” she said. “That means there will be more workers to assist customers if they have questions about a product or want to know where something is. There are also many employees who work overnight that would prefer a shift during the day.”
Hy-Vee’s announcement comes at a time where other retailers are shying away from the 24-hour model.
Walmart recently announced plans to stop offering round-the-clock service in multiple markets. A trio of stores in Cedar Rapids stopped offering 24-hour service on Feb. 1.
Walmart spokesman Payton McCormick said there are no immediate plans to cut back hours at the Dubuque Walmart, which is open 24 hours per day.
“We serve a broad spectrum of customers and there are some who cannot shop during the day,” he said. “By being open 24/7, if provides convenience for our customers and allows them to stop here any time.”
He noted that the decision to reduce hours in other markets was largely based on analyses of customer traffic and shopping preferences. This information compels the changes Walmart makes at its stores.
“In cases where we do change (hours), it primarily depends on our customers and their shopping patterns,” he said.
Gayman, of Hy-Vee, acknowledged that some of the grocer’s customers prefer to shop during the overnight hours, including those who work third-shift jobs.
She noted that new Hy-Vee offerings such as grocery delivery and curbside pickup make the shopping experience more convenient for all shoppers. Gayman hopes these options will ease the transition for customers impacted by the changing hours.