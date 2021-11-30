MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The Maquoketa High School Student Senate seeks donations of winter gear for those in need.

Winter hats and gloves for any age group may be dropped off at the high school between 11 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. today; Thursday, Dec. 2; or Friday, Dec. 3.

Students will be sitting outside the main entrance of the school to collect donations, according to an online announcement.

