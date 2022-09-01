GALENA, Ill. — The City of Galena has received additional time to respond to a lawsuit regarding a controversial resort project, in part due to potential changes to the project.
However, the nature of any potential changes to The Parker project, which will be on a property that includes Galena Marine Hospital, remained unclear this week as developers did not respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuit filed by Galena resident Wendy Clark alleges that city officials failed to meet the requirements of city codes and state law when approving rezoning requests for The Parker and did not adequately consider its impacts on nearby residents during the decision-making process.
Clark filed the lawsuit in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court against the City of Galena and development groups True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie.
Judge John Hay recently approved a motion from the City of Galena to extend the time period for the city to respond to the lawsuit. A progress call has been set for Dec. 22.
Clark said the motion noted potential changes to The Parker project proposal as a reason for the extended time, but the motion did not list specific changes.
“I am aware that the developer purchased some additional land on the east end of the property, about 18 acres,” she said. “I’m guessing that’s part of (the potential project changes), but nothing has been made available to anyone that I’m aware of. … Obviously, I would have preferred they respond to the lawsuit without adding, what feels to me, another complicating factor.”
Calls made Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to Sandra Lawrence, president of Bien Vie, and Dave Hooten, of True North Quality Homes, were not returned.
The Parker proposal first came before the City of Galena’s Zoning Board of Appeals in February. City Council members approved two ordinances in May, one rezoning the property for planned unit development and another annexing 56.2 acres for the development that were located outside city limits.
Plans for The Parker include the construction of more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities. The project also would involve restoring the Marine hospital.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said there have been no official applications filed with the city in regards to any changes to The Parker development since Clark’s lawsuit was filed.
“Until anything is filed with us, I’m reluctant to speculate,” Moran said of any potential changes.
Officials previously said The Parker property totaled 80 acres. However, Moran said information filed with Jo Daviess County shows that the developers now own an additional 18.2 acres to the east of the property.
Moran said there have been no new applications filed with the City of Galena about bringing additional property into the development or rezoning any property.
