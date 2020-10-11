Both candidates for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat made local stops in the past week.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer was in Dubuque on Friday at Dubuque Federation of Labor Temple stumping both for her own re-election campaign and the presidential bid of former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I need a president in the White House who will join me in having the backs of working families, who’s going to understand that there are policies we can have to close loopholes, make sure that federal dollars — they’re being used on American steel, not Chinese steel,” Finkenauer said.
She criticized President Donald Trump during the event. She also outlined her own work over the past two years.
Her Republican challenger, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, stopped in Maquoketa on Wednesday along with Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. At Jackson Manufacturing Inc., after a question-and-answer session, Hinson poked — for one thing — Finkenauer’s advocacy for organized labor.
Grassley joined in, with a history lesson going back to the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.
Both Republicans also again attacked Finkenauer for not agreeing to participate in more than just one debate, which was held on Labor Day.
“I consistently think the congresswoman needs to be more vocal on where she stands on issues,” Hinson said. “People deserve to know where she stands on issues. The wishy-washy is not what people want in Washington.”
Grassley insisted debating was part and parcel of an elected official’s responsibilities.
“She said she couldn’t do debates because of her congressional responsibilities,” he said. “It seems it’s a real responsibility to share with people where you’ll serve on things. I don’t see how you can separate it.”
On a call with the Telegraph Herald, Finkenauer said the one debate — in the form it was made available — was adequate. She said she has needed to spend the time since on constituent services.
“We were happy to have done that early and in a way, on Iowa PBS, where every person in this district could see and can still watch it,” she said, a reference to how a recording of the debate can be viewed online still. “We covered a lot of topics. In the meantime, I’ve been getting around the district, talking to folks directly, making sure they have what they need.”
That debate video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/MRi-PmCfXLo.
Iowa’s Senate candidates also make stops
Grassley made a second local stop this week, appearing at a Friday event with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, another Republican who is on this fall’s ballot.
They addressed employees and fielded questions at Kendrick Forest Products in Edgewood.
Rhonda Kendrick, owner of Kendrick Forest Products, said she was glad the senators were able to speak to her employees so close to the election.
“A lot of people wanted to attend, and they asked a lot of good questions,” she said. “I feel like it shows that a lot of people really care about what’s going on in the country right now.”
Meanwhile, Ernst’s challenger, Democrat Theresa Greenfield, visited another local business last week as part of her campaign.
She visited Grau Logs & Lumber in Elkader on Monday.
Mulgrew backs Biden
Dubuque native and accomplished actress Kate Mulgrew harkened back to her days playing Captain Kathryn Janeway on “Star Trek: Voyager” in a digital ad for a Biden fundraiser.
“Set your phasers on stun!” she said at the ad’s open.
Mulgrew said the future of “our democracy, our civil rights and our planet are at stake” in the 2020 election.
“And the truth is it can be overwhelming,” she said. “But there is something you can do right now to make a difference — make a donation to help Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats all across the country win on Election Day. Joe and Kamala aren’t in this fight alone. They have me. And they have you. So let’s take action.”
Endorsements and awards
- The Alliance for Retired Americans endorsed Finkenauer, citing goals to protect and expand Social Security and Medicare.
- Iowa County (Wis.) Sheriff
Steve Michek and Lafayette County (Wis.) Sheriff Reg Gill endorsed Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, in his race against Democratic challenger Kriss Marion
- .
- One Vote at a Time — a national group of filmmakers focused on gun safety reform — endorsed Democratic challenger
Kayla Koether in her race against Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan
- , R-Dorchester, for the Iowa House of Representatives District 55 seat.
- Grassley endorsed Republican challenger
Steve Bradley’s bid for the Iowa House District 58 seat. Bradley is trying to defeat Iowa Rep. Andy McKean
- , D-Anamosa.
- Crawford County (Wis.) Sheriff
Dale McCullick endorsed Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden in his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind
- in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
- Anti-abortion organization Life Right Actions endorsed Iowa Rep.
Shannon Lundgren
- , R-Peosta, and named her a Champion for Life.
- The Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association presented Kind with the Champion of Electric Cooperatives Award.
Calendar
Noon today, 601 S. Main St., Monticello, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s Early Vote Express statewide bus tour will hold a stop in support of Eric Green, Democratic challenger to Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan
2 p.m. today, 100 S. Main St., La Motte, Iowa — The Jackson County Democrats and Early Vote Express will hold a Ridin’ with Biden parade, traveling from La Motte through Bellevue, Miles, Preston and Maquoketa, before arriving at Tabor Winery, 3570 67th St. in Baldwin. At 4 p.m. at the winery, there will be an event in support of McKean, Democratic Jackson County sheriff candidate Steve Schroeder and Democratic county supervisor candidate Sandy Knockel-Strub.