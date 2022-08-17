Pacific Islander Health Project
Buy Now

Irene Maun (right) works alongside fellow members of the Dubuque Pacific Islander Health Project advisory council earlier this month loading boxes of medical supplies that will be mailed to the Marshall Islands.

 Contributed

When Maitha Jolet sat down with other members of the Dubuque Pacific Islander Health Project advisory council last week, reports of six confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Marshall Islands had only just begun to roll in.

That was the first significant case of community transmission in the island nation since the pandemic started more than two years ago, but Jolet and his peers on the advisory council already could see where this was going.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.