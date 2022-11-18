Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two years of probation for biting a police officer.
Mary D. Hall, 28, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury and child endangerment.
A charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon was dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that officers responded Aug. 28 to Hall’s residence after receiving a report of a disturbance.
Witnesses said Hall and Robert A. Pugh, 25, of Dubuque, were arguing earlier in the day. Documents state that Pugh kicked in the door to Hall’s apartment and then swung his fists at her.
Pugh’s mother, Latonya Rodgers, 48, told police that Hall then came down the stairs from her apartment, pushed an 11-year-old out of the way and lunged at Rodgers with a large butcher knife.
Police later stopped Hall in a vehicle and arrested her. Documents state that Hall bit Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Clark Egdorf on the arm and spat at him multiple times.
Pugh has been charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief in relation to the incident. He has pleaded not guilty.
