Music on Main Street
Today, Near the Town Clock, 680 Main St.
5 to 9 p.m. Free concert series presented by Dubuque Main Street. New Orleans-based jazz band Bonerama will be featured. Food and beverages available. No outside coolers or carry-ins permitted.
100th Elizabeth Community Fair
Today through Sunday, 310 N. West St., Elizabeth, Ill.
7 a.m. to midnight today, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. The fair will feature food, music, truck pull, dairy and sheep shows, crafts, children’s activities, bean bag tournament, BBQ competition, hypnotist show, pie and cake auction and parade. Cost: $12 season pass or $6 daily admission for attendees ages 12 and older; $6 season pass or $3 daily admission for children ages 6 to 12; free for ages 5 and younger. More information: elizabethcommunityfair.com.
Delaware County Fair
Today through Sunday, Delaware County Fairgrounds, 200 E. Acers St., Manchester, Iowa.
8 a.m. today to 1 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. ZZ Top in concert at 8:30 p.m. today. The weekend also features a truck and tractor pull, draft horse show, demolition derby, carnival and interactive entertainment. Fair admission: $12 for ages 12 and older; $3 for ages 11 and younger. More information: delawarecofair.com.
Lafayette County Fair
Today through Sunday, Lafayette County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Louisa St., Darlington, Wis.
The weekend’s highlights include stock car racing, as well as a talent show, both at 7 p.m. today; Badger State Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Gauntlet, Combine Derby and Trailer Races at 5 p.m. Sunday. More information, including attendance costs, at lafayettecountyfair.org.
24th annual Hometown Festival Week
Saturday and Sunday, Platteville, Wis.
Weekend events include on Saturday, farmers market at City Park from 8 a.m. to noon, ice cream social at Mitchell Rountree Stone Cottage from 1 to 4 p.m., a car cruise from 3 to 8 p.m. on Main Street, and from 5 p.m. to midnight, the Southwest Music Festival will occur on Second Street for those 21 and older. On Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m., community members can participate in a contest to climb the M at Platte Mound.