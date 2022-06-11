EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members this week voted to add a school resource officer for the local school district and cover a portion of the cost.
The proposal still awaits a vote by the East Dubuque school board, but City Council members voted, 5-0, in favor of the move. Council Member Delbert Belken abstained from voting.
“Everyone has been following the news and the tragedies,” said City Manager Loras Herrig, referencing the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “School resource officers have gone from being a luxury to a necessity. These things do happen in small towns. The safety of our children is paramount to us.”
Police Chief Luke Kovacic informed the council at a recent meeting that an anonymous donor would pay one-third of the SRO’s salary.
“It’s my understanding that the funding will be there as long as we need it,” he said.
If approved by the school board, the rest of the SRO’s salary would be split between the city and school district. Herrig noted that a typical officer salary is about $80,000 annually, but the other funding sources bring the city’s cost to about $26,000.
Council Member Mike Hoffman made a motion to clarify that the council’s funding of the position is contingent on the other funding sources coming through.
Herrig said the SRO would work full time in the schools during the school year and work part time for the Police Department during the summer months.
The district already has a director of safety and security, Nathan Tyler. Herrig said Tyler would work in one school building and the SRO in the other, ensuring a safety presence at both buildings.
Prior to abstaining from voting on the SRO, Belken asked how one officer could cover multiple doors at a time.
“Any secured entry can be breached,” he said. “If you have enough determination, it can be breached.”
Belken also questioned the expense of the position.
“The chance of survival with an armed officer, I think, would be better,” Herrig responded. “With the school paying half (of the SRO salary) and the donor, it’s the cheapest we could ever do this.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, school district Superintendent T.J. Potts said the school board will discuss the SRO position at its June 15 meeting and vote on it either at that meeting or the July meeting. If approved at one of those meetings, the SRO could be hired for the 2022-23 school year.
Since Tyler became safety director three years ago, Potts said, there have been discussions about adding an SRO and the district likely would have done so years ago had funding sources been available.
Potts said the SRO also would educate students, such as by bringing in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.
“We feel our schools are extremely safe,” he said. “We’ve taken a number of measures to make sure that’s true. This is probably the next layer, the next step that needs to happen.”
