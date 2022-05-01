For the first time in at least a half-century, the Telegraph Herald has been named Newspaper of the Year by Iowa Newspaper Association.
The honor was announced Thursday night during the association’s Better Newspaper Contest in Des Moines. The TH bested the top-rated newspapers in the other four classes.
The honor came immediately after the TH won first place in the general excellence category in the class for Iowa’s largest daily newspapers, including the Des Moines Register, Cedar Rapids Gazette and Quad-City Times. The recognition comes for work largely done in 2021.
The TH garnered nearly 40 awards in specific categories as well.
The newsroom notched first-place finishes in the categories of breaking news story, news feature story, sports story, COVID-19 coverage, coverage of business, headline writing, best video and use of graphics.
In the category of best slideshow, the TH photo team swept with first-, second- and third-place wins, in addition to placing first for best breaking news photo.
The TH advertising staff also soared in the contest, earning both first- and second-place honors for best of class advertising. They also notched five more first-place wins, including best ad designer.
Additionally, Bob Woodward was inducted into the Iowa Newspaper Association Heritage Club. Woodward is the publisher of the TH and vice president of Woodward Community Media.
Below is the complete list of awards received by the TH while competing against the largest daily newspapers in the state.
FIRST PLACE
- General excellence
- Best of class advertising — “North Star Veterinary Clinic,” Wendy Vosberg
- Best breaking news story — “MLB to return to Field of Dreams,” Jeff Montgomery
- Best news feature story — “Grandmas for Greg,” Bennet Goldstein
- Best sports story --”Buddies converge in Dubuque for 7th ‘The Cup,’” Steve Ortman
- Best breaking news photo — Dave Kettering
- Coverage of business — Jeff Montgomery
- Best COVID-19 coverage — Bennet Goldstein
- Best headline writing
- Best use of graphics — Mike Day
- Best video — Paul Kurutsides
- Best slideshow — Steve Gassman
- Best ad designer — Jenna Valenti
- Best ad featuring grocery, food and entertainment — “Coconut Cove Beach Club & Resort,” Wendy Vosberg
- Best ad featuring financial, insurance or other professional service — “North Star Veterinary Clinic,” Wendy Vosberg
- Best advertising series or campaign featuring any service or merchandise category — “Helker Jewelry,” Wendy Vosberg
- Best advertising idea for a community promotion or event — “Thirsty Thursday Couch Concert Series,” Jodi Dodd
- Best ad featuring agriculture — “Kassmaul Seeds,” Tricia Nelson
SECOND PLACE
- Best of class advertising — “Coconut Cove Beach Club & Resort,” Wendy Vosberg
- Best editorial pages
- Best front page — Mike Day and Copy Desk
- Coverage of education — Allie Hinga
- Best slideshow — Dave Kettering
- Best news photo — Jessica Reilly
- Best use of social media
- Best sports story — “The ultimate reward,” Tim O’Neill
- Best series — “A Life Remembered,” Bennet Goldstein
- Best ad featuring automotive, boats, aircraft, tires, gasoline, etc. — “Turpin of Dubuque,” Marty Corfman
THIRD PLACE
- Total newspaper design
- Best feature pages — Mike Day and Anthony Frenzel
- Best video — Paul Kurutsides, Mike Day and Dave Kettering
- Best slideshow — Dave Kettering and Steve Gassman
- Best newspaper marketing — “Telegraph Herald Testimonial Campaign,” Michelle Schmidt
- Best sports feature story — “Still swinging for the fences,” Danny Miller
- Best series — “Stained-glass church series,” Michelle London
- Best continuing coverage — “MLB comes to eastern Iowa,” TH staff
- Best news feature photo — Dave Kettering
Best ad featuring grocery, food and entertainment — “Van’s Liquor Store,” Chuck Spielman